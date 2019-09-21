As Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Value Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Raised Holding by $2.19 Million; As Urstadt Biddle (UBA) Valuation Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lifted by $314,580 Its Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle (UBA) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 14,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 33,073 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, up from 18,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 272,399 shares traded or 183.10% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 415,552 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. Biddle Catherine U bought $8,112 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 13,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 45,279 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 239,076 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 171,814 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 131 shares. 36,624 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Lc. American Group reported 22,212 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) owns 7,655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability owns 162,241 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Comerica Bank holds 0% or 28,071 shares. Legal General Public Ltd holds 0% or 177,613 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 48,000 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 80,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.06M shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Communications Extends Naming Rights For Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Shaw Communications Earnings: SJR Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends NYSE:SJR – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SJR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.