As Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Value Declined, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Holding; Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Position in Ugi (UGI) by $485,925 as Valuation Rose

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 85,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 281,141 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 195,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 256,347 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 1.07 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.87M for 63.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.

