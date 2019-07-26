As Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Valuation Declined, Citigroup Has Increased Holding; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lowered Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding by $918,600 as Stock Value Rose

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 73,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 168,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 345,632 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 12,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.58M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 530,846 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 21/03/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC CLOSED 43 BRANCHES LAST YEAR, OPENED OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV TO VISIT NORTH KOREA ON MAY 31 – RBC CITES FOREIGN MINISTRY; 09/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP VST.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 16/05/2018 – AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC AFN.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$65 FROM C$60; 25/04/2018 – EON: Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A; 16/03/2018 – RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services awarded Best Innovative Client Solution at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2018; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 16/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:PHM) by 12,300 shares to 32,700 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:WM) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,400 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Put) (NYSE:PGR).