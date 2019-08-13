As Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised Holding; Holder Sanders Capital Has Upped Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 53,602 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 172,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.38M, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 1.03 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,160 shares to 81,210 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 35,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Caisse and Fengate-backed eStruxture to buy Shaw data centre – PE Hub” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw BlueCurveâ„¢ Gives Canadians the Speed, Coverage and Control They Need to Live Their Best Connected Life – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Watchlist – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Expands to Kelowna, Offering Even More Canadians Unlimited Data Plans on its Fast LTE Network – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freedom Mobile Keeps Growing: Medicine Hat Residents Now Have Access to Affordable Wireless Plans and Even More Data – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Q1 EPS beats, loan loss provision improves – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.