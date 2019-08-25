As Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ejf Capital Cut by $1.64 Million Its Position; Redmile Group Upped Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 182,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 3,135 shares traded. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 25/05/2018 – Severn Trent’s tap runneth over; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Turnover GBP1.69B; 23/04/2018 – Severn Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies critics with £197m payout; 21/04/2018 – DJ Severn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVBI); 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies criticism with inflation-beating dividend; 01/05/2018 – Severn Trent Sells Land Site for GBP21.8 Mln; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP TURNOVER OF £1,694 MLN, AN INCREASE OF £56 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – YEAR-END GUIDANCE FOR REGULATED WATER AND WASTE WATER TURNOVER £1.62 BLN TO £1.65 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Net Pft GBP253.7M

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.65M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $34.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 70,297 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Llc. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability reported 180,537 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt (Wy) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Exane Derivatives has 2,100 shares. Spark Investment holds 0.77% or 673,100 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 675,070 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 20,655 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,967 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 28,197 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 65,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 29,927 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% or 100,200 shares.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis off 4% premarket on BofA downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SVBI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.31 million shares or 9.36% less from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,850 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 2,954 shares. 127,930 were accumulated by Jcsd Capital Ltd Com. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 309,707 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 17,007 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for 296,082 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 65,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for 10,000 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Wells Fargo Mn reported 351 shares. Ejf Ltd Llc owns 1.00 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 11,453 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 794,546 shares to 818,319 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 433,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares In.