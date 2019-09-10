As Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Market Value Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Lowered by $23.44 Million Its Stake; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding Has Lifted by Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 97.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 710,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 21,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 731,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 92,703 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66 million, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $18 during the last trading session, reaching $356.96. About 593,987 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited owns 7,500 shares. Colony Lc holds 1,586 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 770 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 108 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 175,542 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.54M shares. 1,857 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,206 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 7,550 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 442,240 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 1.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh holds 198,351 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SFBS’s profit will be $35.33M for 12.09 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19,692 shares to 29,021 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).