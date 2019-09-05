As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Position; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by $1.22 Million as Shares Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 110,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 101,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 3.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 315,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 260,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.14M, down from 575,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $269.5. About 1.84M shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 374.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

