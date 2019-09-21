As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $326,334; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Warren Averett Asset Management Decreased Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 1,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 10,067 shares to 10,219 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $34.12M for 376.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,832 shares to 110,837 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

