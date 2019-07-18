As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $1.31 Million; As Open Text Adr (OTEX) Share Value Rose, Thomas White International LTD Trimmed by $508,098 Its Stake

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 19,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $296.56. About 861,159 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (OTEX) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 13,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 86,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 270,422 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 17,772 shares to 87,553 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr (NYSE:KB) by 55,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,570 shares, and has risen its stake in China Constr Bank Corp Adr (CICHY).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.62M for 28.73 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.