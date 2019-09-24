As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Miura Global Management Has Decreased Holding; Noesis Capital Mangement Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 81,995 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 billion, up from 79,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 488,360 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $258.54. About 607,037 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muni Hldgs (MFL) by 750 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $392.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,955 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 924 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Jane Street Group Lc holds 60,467 shares. Foster Motley holds 0.13% or 7,546 shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Covenant Multifamily Offices holds 0.04% or 1,668 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,542 shares. Shine Advisory Services has 362 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.11% or 602,003 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 735 shares. Moore Capital Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). J Goldman & Ltd Partnership has 93,136 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc accumulated 2,435 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 149 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Cibc Inc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt accumulated 1,535 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 49,041 shares. Ls Ltd owns 665 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Service Inc reported 7,169 shares. Pointstate LP invested in 390,951 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0.62% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.86 million shares. Caprock Gp Inc has 888 shares. Kemnay Advisory has 4.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.18% or 252,573 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 38,652 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 8,872 shares.