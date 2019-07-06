As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Lone Pine Capital Decreased Its Stake by $230.31 Million; As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Position by $23.68 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 784,828 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 816,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,563 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, down from 840,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 152,504 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million was made by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million on Friday, February 1. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01 million. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited owns 79,055 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 85,975 shares. Moreover, Scott & Selber has 1.33% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,344 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com invested in 3 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 38,009 shares. The New Jersey-based Columbus Hill Management LP has invested 2.51% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 1,000 shares. 1,430 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability owns 1,724 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Axa, France-based fund reported 280,533 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,252 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 8,305 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc has 4,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31,516 shares to 52,116 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 64,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MDC’s profit will be $44.30M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

