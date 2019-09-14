As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $22.62 Million; Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $87.03 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 94.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 118,829 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 82,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 121,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.33M, down from 203,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bears Are Coming For Square – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 68,156 shares to 226,174 shares, valued at $24.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 10,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Lc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Inc has 4.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 60,350 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.06% or 14,000 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp owns 119,401 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 1,535 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 0.07% or 895 shares. 34,295 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 34,559 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 97,965 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 750 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.84% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 4,856 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westover Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Research accumulated 4,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 2.91M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 6,957 shares. Gemmer Asset, a California-based fund reported 712 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru owns 355 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 27,074 shares. 483,639 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Associated Banc reported 1.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bb&T holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 52,968 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Oppenheimer Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 23,680 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 1.56M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 214,299 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% or 219,312 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.05% or 64,498 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 175,100 shares to 714,400 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.51 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.