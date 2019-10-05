As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; Kerrisdale Advisers Lowered Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $19.68 Million

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 41,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, down from 48,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 142 shares. Hwg Hldg Lp holds 0.98% or 3,685 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 844 shares. Glob Endowment Management Lp reported 2,570 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 24,252 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt owns 2,060 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.28% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4.64M shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 113,814 shares stake. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 390,951 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 90,073 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has 958 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37 million for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9,953 shares to 28,745 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Latam Airls Group S A (NYSE:LFL).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

