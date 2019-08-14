As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Coatue Management Lifted Position by $144.71 Million; First Financial (THFF) Share Price Rose While First Financial Has Decreased Its Holding

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 20,476 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 588,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 2.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669.99M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $253.84. About 625,857 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31M for 11.23 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Corp. (THFF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Financial Corp (Indiana) (THFF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110,646 shares to 355,996 shares, valued at $633.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 381,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,135 shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.