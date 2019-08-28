As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Archon Partners Raised Position; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Boosted Its Centerstate Bks Fla (CSFL) Stake by $2.02 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (CSFL) by 33.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 87,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 352,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 265,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 513,794 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $261.08. About 1.31M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,886 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.45% or 190,475 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 369 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 488,767 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.52% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Rhumbline Advisers owns 134,442 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0.03% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 879,751 shares. 8,600 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 126,196 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3.15M shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru invested in 3,364 shares. Phocas holds 1.42% or 591,862 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CenterState Bank (CSFL) Closes Sunshine and HCBF Buyout – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48,490 shares to 79,910 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s Dividend Safe For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.