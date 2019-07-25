As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Archon Partners Lifted Position by $4.08 Million; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Position in American Tower New (AMT) Decreased by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $285.73. About 4.51 million shares traded or 172.43% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 7,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.34 million, down from 212,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 1.04 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.01 million shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 122,999 shares or 4.83% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Regions Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Veritable LP reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fil Limited owns 884,670 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 40 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.91% or 519,113 shares. Night Owl Mgmt Llc reported 46,050 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. 665 were reported by Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1,900 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 3.36% or 44,888 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million on Monday, February 11. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M. $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:APLE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.