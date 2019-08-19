As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Cut Holding by $7.83 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Upped by $428,293 Its Stake

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 31,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 48,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, down from 80,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 17,172 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ci Invs invested in 0.02% or 73,400 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.14% or 18,215 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.4% or 1.22M shares. Colonial Advsr reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7.99M shares. King Wealth has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Citizens Northern Corporation holds 0.79% or 26,562 shares. Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tyvor Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 266,183 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.83% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,409 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 837,818 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 18,797 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,613 shares to 22,810 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,799 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,224 shares to 87,922 shares, valued at $103.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 52,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 279.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.