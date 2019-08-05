As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Decreased Stake by $3.03 Million; As Aflac (AFL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Lowered Its Stake by $40.15 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 1.71 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 67,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, down from 79,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $12.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.8. About 1.98 million shares traded or 17.86% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. 2,000 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole. Koide Masatoshi had sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M on Monday, February 4.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processinginc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20,130 shares to 846,322 shares, valued at $135.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 54,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Mngmt holds 1.02% or 30,850 shares. 15,988 are owned by Usca Ria Limited Liability. 6.16 million are owned by Lsv Asset. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.1% stake. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 121,718 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 363,158 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru Com has invested 0.65% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Manhattan reported 1,612 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 603,980 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial Services holds 2,758 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 170 shares. Mariner Lc reported 40,993 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 644,015 shares. Kistler holds 0.4% or 19,412 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $796.27 million for 11.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.98 million for 275.87 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Capital Int Invsts has invested 0.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0% or 343 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 27,270 shares or 1% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 41 shares. 3,315 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. 1,180 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. 149 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Grp. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP stated it has 0.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank owns 128,939 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Scharf Investments Lc reported 2,800 shares stake. Hitchwood Mgmt Lp reported 1.24% stake. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 223,529 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 1.20M shares. Moreover, Pdt Ltd Company has 0.61% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 43,716 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. Shares for $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock.