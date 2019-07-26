As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $4.31 Million; Millennium Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Immunogen (Put) (IMGN) by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $289.51. About 1.01M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunogen Inc (Put) (IMGN) by 55.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 631,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.41M market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 1.15M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Parisi Healthcare Management Announces the Appointment of M. Katherine Reller as Senior Vice President, Quality and Interim; 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros. Adds Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Exits ImmunoGen: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Katherine Tufts, Michael Aschieris; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Expects Current Cash and Expected Cash Rev From Partners and Collaborators Will Enable it to Fund Its Ops Into 4Q 2019; 18/03/2018 – Katherine Haves, Gabriel Malitzky; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 26/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD l Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Sees 2018 Operating Expenses $200M-$205M

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51,300 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 15,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,380 were reported by Principal Fincl Gru. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) or 55,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 132,220 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru accumulated 0% or 261 shares. State Street reported 12.65 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 125,667 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 171,644 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 77,487 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 103,695 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd stated it has 274,316 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 12.32 million shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

