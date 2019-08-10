As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Cut by $4.31 Million Its Stake; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Position in Macy’s (M) Lowered by $1.23 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 53,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.74 million shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests invested in 46,250 shares. Valley Advisers has 645 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Swiss Financial Bank reported 598,600 shares stake. Grassi Mngmt reported 1% stake. Brinker Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,206 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Strs Ohio holds 467,295 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,729 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,100 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Da Davidson And Commerce owns 1,238 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tcw Group invested in 2.58% or 1.09M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $468,369 activity. $5.06 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,600 shares to 7,719 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VOE).