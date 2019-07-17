As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Qci Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Price Rose

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 39,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 19.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $295.5. About 1.14M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 50,832 are held by Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 163,870 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 597,636 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability stated it has 16,745 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trustmark Retail Bank Department has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,966 shares. Mcmillion Cap invested 1.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Whittier Tru has 0.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regent Mngmt Lc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.78% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Washington Capital Mgmt owns 21,910 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Tru Investment stated it has 18,405 shares. 30,500 were reported by Jasper Ridge Prtnrs L P. Cumberland Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 6,183 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.63 million shares to 21.03 million shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 17,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Kingfisher Ltd owns 4,947 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt has 3,800 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). National Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bessemer Ltd owns 3,150 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.08% or 97,778 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,338 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 108,019 shares. Banbury Limited Liability has 91,736 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.12% stake. First Advisors LP owns 271,363 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 85,975 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co invested 0.51% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Of Vermont owns 216 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,437 shares to 73,808 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 4,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of stock. 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.