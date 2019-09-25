As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Miura Global Management Cut Its Holding; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Price Rose, Adi Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 2.46 million shares traded or 44.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 695,786 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Retail Bank In owns 1,561 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd accumulated 4,177 shares. Moreover, Banbury Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 8.89% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 28,235 shares stake. Associated Banc holds 0.84% or 56,107 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 9,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Champlain Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 354,005 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Management reported 26,270 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6.07% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 19,825 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Texas-based Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cannell Peter B & Company Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,170 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 360.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $31.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.