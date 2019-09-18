As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Miura Global Management Trimmed by $6.85 Million Its Stake; Sysco (SYY) Stake Has Upped by Nuance Investments Llc

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $264.05. About 1.20M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 21,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 133,164 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, up from 112,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 3.36 million shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 0.01% or 40,475 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc accumulated 9,600 shares. World Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 39,453 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 145 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.62% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 216,365 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Company has 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tctc Lc has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24,114 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ntv Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.34% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.04% or 17,682 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 67,438 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has 32,299 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 171,924 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 81,225 shares to 4,343 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 178,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,365 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $31.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aravt Global Ltd Liability invested in 5.75% or 134,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 24,252 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 102,078 shares. Telemus holds 6,000 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Praesidium Investment Management Ltd Liability has 619,256 shares. 49,041 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 4,130 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 60,700 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability owns 1,982 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.68% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cambridge Commerce accumulated 834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated owns 1.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 12,448 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hbk Investments LP holds 0.01% or 1,888 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 366.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.