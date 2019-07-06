As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Position; Tegean Capital Management Stake In Keycorp New (KEY) Was Upped

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,310 shares. Crestwood Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 48,600 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 0.7% or 8,305 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Checchi Advisers accumulated 1,724 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Castleark Lc holds 128,068 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 136,889 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Brandywine Managers Ltd stated it has 0.75% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aviva Pcl invested in 67,248 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation invested in 10,365 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset Management holds 22,889 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Com owns 97,778 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 10,668 are held by Pitcairn Communications.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Schneider David. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of stock or 100,000 shares. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.