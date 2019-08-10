As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Banbury Partners Upped Its Position; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Raised Stake

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 301,226 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $468,369 activity. $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares to 336,717 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $567,555 activity. Shares for $21,364 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P on Thursday, June 20. On Monday, June 17 the insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock. The insider Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,854 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).