As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lowered by $388,532 Its Stake; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shareholder Woodstock Has Cut Its Stake by $852,500 as Valuation Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $273.79. About 205,978 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 1,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 12,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.74. About 1.40M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.66M for 60.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,065 are held by Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 208,760 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo accumulated 1.15% or 26,495 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Co has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 60,833 shares. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,060 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 81,408 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 1,500 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 1,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.06% or 62,529 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment accumulated 2,021 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap holds 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3.42 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 2,900 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 750 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 1,212 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 1,308 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Night Owl Mgmt Ltd Co reported 51,542 shares. 13,542 are held by Piedmont Invest Advisors. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 23,620 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 405 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Family Management Corp stated it has 1.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 21,551 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 373.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter S Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 41,124 shares to 205,953 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 152,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.