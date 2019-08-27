As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Position by $4.31 Million; Kla (KLAC) Holder Covington Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 495,434 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 13,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 15,655 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 29,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 369,575 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.96% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zevenbergen has 368,638 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Friess Associate Ltd accumulated 87,059 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd has invested 9.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 22,889 shares. Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsr Lc has invested 1.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 373,910 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 47,700 shares for 6.27% of their portfolio. 845 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 519,113 shares. Scott & Selber holds 1.33% or 10,344 shares in its portfolio. American Century holds 0.38% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has 0.29% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co accumulated 262 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 1,573 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.09% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 19.78 million shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 14,391 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Communications has 0.14% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 42,514 shares. First Mercantile Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Prelude Ltd owns 251 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Beutel Goodman And Co Limited has 0.99% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Grimes And Co holds 0.79% or 83,976 shares. Newfocus Fincl Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.87% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 7,986 are held by Miracle Mile Advisors Lc. Miles Capital owns 1,844 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.