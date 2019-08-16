As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Coatue Management Lifted Stake; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Decreased Its Holding by $784,000

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 628,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97M, down from 635,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.81. About 16.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 588,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 2.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669.99 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $257.64. About 853,810 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Limited Com holds 1,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.7% or 44,301 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 335,433 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. America First Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,232 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 59,147 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.56% stake. California-based Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 32,841 were reported by Keystone Fincl Planning. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.10 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01M shares. Montag A & Inc has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc reported 3.77% stake. 4,350 are owned by Sadoff Limited Liability.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1.92M shares to 542,185 shares, valued at $112.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

