As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Archon Partners Boosted Its Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake by $2.14 Million

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 1.73M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 918.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 101,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 113,090 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 1.94M shares traded or 79.93% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caprock Gru has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Trexquant Inv LP owns 7,786 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Scharf holds 0.03% or 2,800 shares. American National Registered Advisor has 4,144 shares. New York-based Product Partners Limited Company has invested 0.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). B Riley Wealth, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,780 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru accumulated 449 shares. Frontier Cap Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 519,113 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 879,244 were accumulated by Westfield Cap Management Com Limited Partnership. Cannell Peter B And Com has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,152 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 23,400 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 271,750 shares to 5.93 million shares, valued at $138.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 475,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

