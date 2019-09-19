As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Victory Capital Management Upped Position; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Cut Position by $35.02 Million

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 92.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 473,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 509,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 555,091 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 25,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 629,547 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.86M, up from 604,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $265.2. About 668,310 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.86 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 27,902 shares to 423,434 shares, valued at $26.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

