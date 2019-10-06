As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.29 Million; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Declined While Trust Co Of Vermont Has Decreased Position by $386,922

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 34,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 39,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.92M shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 13,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $783,000, down from 19,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.45M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,921 shares to 64,790 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 19,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37 million for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,362 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fmr Lc owns 1.86 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 49,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Covington Mngmt has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 75 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scout Invs reported 204,120 shares stake. Mackenzie holds 1,051 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,378 shares. Vanguard Group owns 11.19 million shares. Dupont Cap owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,992 shares. Capital Ca accumulated 44,530 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 11.71 million shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $113.96 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd reported 36,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Blackrock owns 7.08M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Thomas Story & Son Llc holds 66,943 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation holds 79,322 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 4,571 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0% or 5,787 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 349 shares. Century Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.37 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 442,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.