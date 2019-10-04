As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Miura Global Management Cut Holding; Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Albemarle (ALB) as Share Value Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $264.28. About 896,368 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 70.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 12,099 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, up from 7,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 204,166 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares to 41,232 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,222 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Swiss Bankshares invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Torray Limited Liability Company stated it has 146,096 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 7,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Whittier Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 1,419 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Brinker Cap stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aristotle Boston Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 53,788 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 838,032 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bp Public Limited Com reported 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37M for 367.06 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

