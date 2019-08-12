As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $16.73 Million; Holderness Investments Company Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $498,015 as Market Value Rose

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50M, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 167,820 shares. Exchange Capital has invested 0.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 397,627 are owned by Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership. Caprock Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Css Ltd Il has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 249,808 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4.61M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division invested 0.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lone Pine Capital Llc has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Bancshares Of Omaha invested in 0.02% or 1,086 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners LP holds 0.49% or 22,136 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 373,910 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20M shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.04% or 91,739 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 84,709 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc holds 2.08% or 136,660 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 29,565 shares stake. Parus (Uk) accumulated 123,075 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability reported 61,184 shares. 56,158 are owned by Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,859 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Security National Tru Communications has 3.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,650 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 3.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Autus Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2.13% or 67,905 shares. Roundview Limited Company owns 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,617 shares. Valueworks Lc owns 43,160 shares. Essex Fin Svcs holds 62,661 shares.