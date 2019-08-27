As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Rgm Capital Has Increased Position; Verity & Verity Cut Its Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $422,700

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 404,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.60M, up from 392,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 833,368 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 3.04M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,933 shares to 79,924 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Advsrs Limited Lc holds 1,699 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation holds 0.34% or 727,400 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation accumulated 130,960 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 22,221 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr reported 6,201 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 155,821 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,200 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation has 9,050 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 23 shares. Coldstream Mngmt stated it has 4,069 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Carret Asset Limited has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp owns 659,131 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 957,172 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The Kroger Co.â€™s (NYSE:KR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.