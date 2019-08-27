As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Ithaka Group Has Upped Its Stake by $2.81 Million; Waste Management (WM) Holder Ecofin LTD Cut Its Position by $360,706

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 447,829 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32M, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $264.7. About 551,738 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 310,355 were reported by Strs Ohio. Fil Limited owns 12,180 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.3% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pnc Gp has invested 0.22% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). D E Shaw And stated it has 583,024 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 8,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 22,793 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 52,333 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 69,919 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,071 shares. Community Fincl Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 4,247 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 48,463 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 79,900 shares stake.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares to 25,520 shares, valued at $45.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).