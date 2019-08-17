As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Increased Holding; Epizyme (EPZM) Share Price Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased by $712,116 Its Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 10,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 60,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, up from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 59,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 80,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 423,151 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme: Interesting, But Not For Us – Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Focuses on Developing Lead Drug Tazemetostat – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Epizyme’s tazemetostat application for type of soft tissue cancer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 20,278 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 19,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 65,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc invested in 4,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated reported 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Lc stated it has 1.77M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 1.64 million are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tekla holds 289,404 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 40,022 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.08% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 35,050 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.29 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.