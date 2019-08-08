As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased by $4.31 Million Its Position; As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Its Position

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 1.76M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $266.54. About 777,539 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tensile Mgmt Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.10M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 47,954 shares. Aperio Ltd Co accumulated 42,576 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 252,992 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 601 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 20,537 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 375,971 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 260,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 81,891 were reported by Parametrica Limited. 179,750 are owned by Stifel.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28 million shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 845 are owned by Cahill Finance Advsrs. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 5,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Grp invested in 75,583 shares. 184,075 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Guggenheim Capital Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,170 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kbc Grp Nv has 23,222 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 594,415 shares. Mathes Co has invested 1.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 7,591 shares. Regions Finance owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrow Corporation invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 10,273 shares.

