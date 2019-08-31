As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Hyman Charles D Has Upped Holding

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 126,086 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, up from 110,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40 million for 284.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Com Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,594 shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dock Street Asset Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,800 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 28,513 shares. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.59% or 206,135 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 136,889 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Com holds 1.25% or 11,661 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 271,363 shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 48,758 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 15,000 are owned by Leonard Green & Prtnrs L P. Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,333 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 220,279 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited invested 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 188,934 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc owns 52,458 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 4.70M shares or 7.7% of their US portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 38,959 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 34,341 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 84,159 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.8% or 63,412 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 341,501 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication holds 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.00M shares. Cordasco Financial reported 668 shares. 2,373 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc. Markston holds 1.82% or 153,231 shares in its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 470,106 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.