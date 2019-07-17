As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Decreased Its Holding; Harvest Capital Management Has Upped Its Csx Com (CSX) Stake by $355,200

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $297.22. About 647,308 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.91% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 28.19M shares traded or 623.43% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Com owns 467,185 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 11,289 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has invested 0.37% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Morgan Stanley reported 2.87 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hartford Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 0.24% or 111,711 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kempen Nv has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested 0.43% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Conning has 15,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 0.06% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.14% or 31,900 shares. 132,366 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd. 36,400 are owned by Skylands Limited Liability Corporation. Jnba Fincl has 5,375 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 0.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James Tru Na owns 4,388 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 10,273 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp accumulated 0.05% or 3,233 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 135,515 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Putnam Ltd owns 1.01M shares. Optimum holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 529 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com reported 1,333 shares. Artisan Partners LP has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Axiom Investors Lc De has 1.31% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Seatown Hldg Pte has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,177 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 10.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). National Pension Serv accumulated 198,458 shares. 11,661 were reported by Riverpark Ltd Liability Company. California-based Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 9.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.