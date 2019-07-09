As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose, Archon Partners Upped by $4.08 Million Its Holding; As Service Intl (SCI) Share Value Declined, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted by $676,787 Its Position

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $293. About 1.25 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,376 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 21,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 702,068 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Group Lc stated it has 55,482 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 39,336 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 1.64 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 205,575 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 7 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc reported 129 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 2.25M were reported by Bancorp Of Mellon. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 500 shares. 160,505 are held by Axa. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Financial Bank Of America De owns 1.45M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 5,160 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 53,160 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 16.12M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 47,151 shares to 378,320 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,891 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 10,024 shares. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 4.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Paradigm Asset Llc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsc Advsrs LP reported 1,163 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Llp owns 500,919 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,852 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York stated it has 203,938 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Blackrock invested in 11.79M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 33,850 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,182 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Exchange Management Inc reported 12,899 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Shares for $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by Schneider David. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1.