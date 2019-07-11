As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Increased Position; Integre Asset Management Increased Position in Cme Group (CME) by $848,536 as Shares Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 6,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $300.95. About 670,539 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 776,534 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 41 shares. 80,542 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,333 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.27% or 280,533 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.64% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ssi Inc stated it has 826 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs accumulated 0.05% or 960 shares. Marsico Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% or 21,047 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 108,019 shares. Axiom Investors Limited Liability De invested 1.31% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiger Mngmt Ltd holds 1.09% or 799,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 260,208 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 20,844 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 130,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,329 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Schneider David also sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. On Monday, January 14 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock or 6,884 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 2.53M shares. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,447 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 37,911 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 22,197 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Td Asset Inc reported 0.12% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.21% or 90,178 shares. Daiwa Sb has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc World Markets, a New York-based fund reported 47,884 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 6,600 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% or 87,295 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tributary Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.04% or 3,300 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,444 shares.