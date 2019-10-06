As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Rgm Capital Decreased by $25.70 Million Its Stake; Oracle Com (ORCL) Holder World Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $917,896 as Valuation Rose

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 16,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 190,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 174,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 93,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 310,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.20 million, down from 404,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 505,040 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 50,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 22,344 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bb&T Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Geode Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.59 million shares. Northern reported 1.14M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc invested in 48,796 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 60,350 shares. Numerixs Invest stated it has 800 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0% or 844 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seabridge Investment Ltd holds 265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 382,064 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 2,992 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 105 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 805 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37 million for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Bancshares has invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 4,058 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.09% or 7,914 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 909,511 shares. Sather Finance Inc stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilkins Counsel has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated reported 239,559 shares. Putnam Fl reported 2,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Associate holds 9,200 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 4,037 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.01% or 55,909 shares in its portfolio. Motco stated it has 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Annex Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 58,669 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 135,792 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,571 shares to 22,629 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,446 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).

