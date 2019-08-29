As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Qci Asset Management Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Stake; Nuance Investments Has Decreased Position in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) as Stock Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 66,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.15. About 957,540 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 126,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 230,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 357,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 607,062 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 288.21 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 25,386 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Inc Ma has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 11.79M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited reported 1,357 shares. 1,085 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl. Glynn Management Limited Liability holds 199,667 shares. Creative Planning reported 11,109 shares. 373,910 are owned by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability. Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,982 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 1,310 shares. West Oak Cap Lc reported 165 shares stake.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,531 shares to 564,658 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 4,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,406 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 78,543 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd has 2.45% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 110,336 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America invested 0.33% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Signaturefd Limited holds 707 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.2% or 7,167 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 20,500 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Management has 0.15% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Ftb Inc invested in 0% or 861 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 22,073 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.92M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,784 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 2,919 shares.