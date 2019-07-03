As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.64 Million Its Holding; Menta Capital Boosted Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding by $620,800 as Stock Rose

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 959,071 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 106.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 6,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 1.81 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 5,044 shares. Moreover, Hartford Financial Mgmt has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The New York-based Echo Street Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 149,320 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 21,711 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 38,009 shares. Diversified Trust Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 7,786 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,115 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0.1% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 69,681 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 29,856 shares. Advisory Rech invested in 0.02% or 4,838 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares to 19,233 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,864 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DOX or NOW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. 7,397 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 39,659 shares to 74,128 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 121,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,352 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tractor Supply Company Returning To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Military Members With Fourth of July Discount – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.