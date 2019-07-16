As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Broderick Brian C Cut Its Stake

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 7,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,888 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 52,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $295.5. About 1.14 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01M. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock or 6,884 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,222 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Avalon Asset Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 47,700 shares. First Personal Financial has 1,085 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 12,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,529 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 6,130 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments reported 97,778 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Art Llc owns 14,500 shares. The New York-based Crestwood Cap Management LP has invested 6.78% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 69,990 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Llc New York holds 0.05% or 2,245 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 47,821 shares to 78,847 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.37 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.