As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Cabot Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $2.07 Million Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Renaissance Group Has Decreased Its Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $7.96 during the last trading session, reaching $257.9. About 1.67M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 5,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 138,016 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.48 million, down from 143,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $205.26. About 2.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.97M for 280.33 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 6,884 shares. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares to 565,897 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,122 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 1.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bp Public Ltd Com owns 22,000 shares. Jane Street Llc has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Assetmark holds 9 shares. Moreover, Kames Cap Plc has 2.72% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 389,904 shares. Appleton Prns Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Nuwave Inv holds 1,919 shares. Prtn Ltd Llc holds 43,716 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 102,078 were accumulated by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Moreover, M&T Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dsc LP accumulated 1,163 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 69,990 shares. Bokf Na owns 1,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,955 were reported by First Mercantile.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv reported 32,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beacon Group Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,149 shares. Greystone Managed Inc has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 63,327 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 155,300 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 984,831 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 642 shares. City Holdings Com has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,355 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Confluence Investment Ltd holds 125,055 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. York Capital Management Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 64,022 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.47% or 32,238 shares. Meridian Counsel has 1.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Windward Cap Mgmt Company Ca holds 0.28% or 11,607 shares in its portfolio. 6,765 are owned by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 522 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 41,140 shares to 498,150 shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 88,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.61 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.