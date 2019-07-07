As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Archon Partners Has Upped by $4.08 Million Its Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Visteon (Put) (VC) Position by $589,600; Stock Declined

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 1.01M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (Put) (VC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 303,985 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd reported 1,145 shares. Ithaka Group Inc Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 122,999 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 645 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 8,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World invested in 0.01% or 6,864 shares. Fincl Counselors owns 7,139 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Frontier Capital Management Communication Ltd has 0.91% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 519,113 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0.02% or 8,074 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc has 0.42% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 686,006 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 1.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.15% or 500,919 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 23,222 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.46% or 8,526 shares. 66,323 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. Schneider David also sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, January 14. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. $22.01 million worth of stock was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 20,000 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 25,507 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 230,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 12,233 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 56,097 shares. Trigran accumulated 3.58% or 310,360 shares. Daiwa Gru stated it has 13,179 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Comm Fincl Bank invested in 3,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Fincl has 3,647 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 38,497 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Limited Liability Company reported 27,899 shares stake. Cipher LP holds 0.04% or 7,409 shares. 672,249 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 33,900 shares to 42,900 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 66,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) was bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.80% or $0.97 from last year’s $1.37 per share. VC’s profit will be $11.31M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.53% negative EPS growth.