As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Upped Position; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stock Rose, Gradient Investments Decreased by $9.81 Million Its Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 2.54M shares traded or 48.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 127,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 127,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 981,669 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Group holds 0.5% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,770 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 844 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors accumulated 80,210 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 1,679 shares. Riverpark Capital reported 37,093 shares. Eaton Vance owns 223,529 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.16% or 7,685 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.29% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.14% or 146,776 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sei Investments Com has 102,596 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brinker Cap reported 0.03% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 117,214 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,817 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,944 shares to 2,871 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 50,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,476 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 332 shares. Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,717 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stanley owns 17,268 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0.1% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). City Communication reported 500 shares stake. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 28,730 shares. 80,328 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Howard holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 155,188 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd holds 14,983 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 187,756 shares to 187,910 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).