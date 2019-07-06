As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position by $4.31 Million; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $323,204

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 784,828 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.55 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. Shares for $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, January 18 LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 32,500 shares. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. On Friday, February 1 MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,397 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 82% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $808.39M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 29,340 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 248,784 shares to 265,134 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).