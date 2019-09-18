As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted Its Stake by $734,320; As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $65.64 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $263.05. About 52,976 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 38385.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company's stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.80 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 86,646 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 68,540 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru owns 7,497 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 7,447 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 3,315 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 85,284 shares. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 223,529 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 1.28 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.17% or 3,070 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 167,723 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm Inc invested in 1,193 shares. Spectrum Gp has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 338,616 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 3,670 shares to 51,610 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,562 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 36,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea holds 0% or 25,262 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 34,611 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc accumulated 84,592 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1,130 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 85,881 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 847 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund reported 6,981 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 207,076 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 114 shares. Markel stated it has 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp holds 79,568 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited holds 0% or 64,283 shares.

